Desilting adds to woes as authorities caught unawares

NEW DELHI: As Delhi braces for the monsoon, civic authorities have ramped up the annual desilting of drains. However, residents across the city say the exercise is only replacing one problem with another. Sludge extracted from drains is often dumped along roadsides, where it is left unattended for days, raising health and hygiene concerns.

In South Delhi’s Ghitorni, mounds of silt can be seen every 50 metres along narrow lanes, heaped beside open manholes. According to residents, sanitation workers began clearing drains a week ago, but the sludge still lies in place. “We are extremely worried about disease outbreaks. Flies, foul odour, and the risk of infections are growing. We’ve raised complaints with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), but nothing has been done,” rues Seema Bisht, a local resident.

Recent rainfall and storms have worsened the situation, with many residents reporting that the sludge has either washed back into the drains or been blown across the roads.

Similar complaints have surfaced in Laxmi Nagar, where shopkeepers complain that silt is dumped outside their establishments every year. “Every year they clean the drains, they leave the muck in front of our shops. It disrupts business, clogs parking spaces and slows down traffic,” laments Ramesh Lal, who owns a general store in the area.