Fear in Okhla over demolition notice

NEW DELHI: In the tightly packed lanes of Taimoor Nagar, Batla House, and Muradi Road, anxiety hangs thick in the air, with just days left for demolition—scheduled a day before Eid (June 7).

On the night of May 22, without warning or explanation, eviction notices were slapped on the residents’ doors. No police presence nor prior communication. Just red crosses painted on walls that have seen generations come and go. Families who have called the streets home for over 40 years now count down the final days before they are displaced.

The notice warns in Hindi: “This is to inform the general public that in Village Okhla, at Khasra Number 277 (Khizar Baba Colony, Muradi Road), Delhi, land belonging to the Irrigation Department of the Government of Uttar Pradesh has been illegally encroached upon, and permanent houses and shops, have been constructed. Remove these illegally constructed houses and shops within 15 days. Else, in the event of any damage/harm, you’ll be solely responsible.”

This comes weeks after the Supreme Court issued a directive to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on May 8 to carry out a demolition drive to raze unauthorised structures spread over more than 4 vighas of public land in Okhla villages as per the due process of law within three months.

Accordingly, a 15-day notice was to be served before demolition. The Supreme Court’s order emanated from a contempt plea related to non-compliance with a 2018 directive, in which an order was passed against illegal construction and encroachment on public land.