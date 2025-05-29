IGIA among top 10 airport hubs in Asia-Pacific

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has been ranked among the top 10 hub airports in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Air Connectivity Ranking released by Airports Council International Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID).

The airport, operated by GMR-DIAL, is the only Indian airport to be included in the top 10.

Dubai International Airport leads this year’s Hub Connectivity Index, followed by Shanghai Pudong and Hamad International Airports.

“The ranking recognises Delhi Airport’s growing stature as a global transit hub, with seamless connectivity to 153 destinations worldwide, including 81 domestic and 72 international routes. It also aligns with the Centre’s endeavour to develop IGIA as a global transit hub,” DIAL said in a statement.

“Being the only Indian airport to achieve this distinction is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and passenger-centric service,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL. The 2025 edition of the ACI rankings introduced a ‘Hub Connectivity Index’, which evaluates airports based on the effectiveness and quality of their hub operations.