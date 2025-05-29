NHAI begins traffic trial of Dwarka e-way tunnels today ahead of June ops

NEW DELHI: The tunnel and underpasses on the Delhi section of the Dwarka Expressway — which aims to ease travel between the national capital and Gurugram — will become fully operational on June 5.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to start trial runs on the stretch on Thursday. The testing period will help the authority monitor and evaluate traffic patterns, safety measures and infrastructure efficiency to ensure seamless integration into the city’s transport network.

According to the officials, the tunnel will be open to traffic daily from 12 noon till 3 pm as part of the trial. The users can travel to Gurugram (towards Sirhaul) from Dwarka/Yashobhumi through a shallow tunnel and right-turn underpass. Moreover, a combination of airport and right-turn underpasses can be used from Terminal No. 3 to Gurugram (towards Sirhaul).

Once operational, the underpasses shall provide alternative connectivity to IGI Airport through the shallow tunnel, improving connectivity between Delhi, Gurugram and northern cities. It will help streamline the flow of traffic between key areas such as Gurugram, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka & Alipur and enhance connectivity with other corridors in and around Delhi-NCR. The move is expected to facilitate seamless movement of traffic from Gurugram, Faridabad and Manesar towards northern destinations such as Sonipat, Panipat and Chandigarh.

The tunnel’s strategic location and layout will benefit a large number of daily commuters and reduce the burden on surface roads and ease congestion by connecting the Dwarka Expressway to the IGI Airport.

The trials mark a significant step toward enhancing mobility and reducing congestion in Delhi-NCR.