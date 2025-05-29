One held for duping woman of Rs 13L on pretext of job

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 13.21 lakh on the pretext of providing her a job in the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The accused, identified as Bhupender Guru of Sultanpuri, had even sent a fake appointment letter to the complainant via mail using a fake DMRC email ID, police said on Wednesday.

The police had launched an investigation into the matter after receiving a complaint in this regard from the woman, who is a resident of Model Town. After the cops identified and nabbed the accused, they recovered from his possession the original academic mark sheets that the complainant had shared with him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

Bhupender confessed to the crime during the interrogation and said he cheated the woman to get easy money that could help him lead a flamboyant life, the DCP said, adding that efforts are under way to ascertain his possible involvement in similar cases.