Operation Sindoor: Installation inaugurated at Dilli Haat

NEW DELHI: An installation based on Operation Sindoor dedicated to the valour of the Indian Armed Forces was inaugurated at Dilli Haat by Art and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday.

The installation highlights how the Indian forces destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and PoK. Noting its significance, Mishra expressed, “The Operation Sindoor installation is an effort to pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the Indian Army. This installation will serve as a reminder to both Indian citizens and international visitors of the extraordinary bravery and heroism of the Indian soldiers.”

In a symbolic gesture, visitors were invited to apply ‘sindoor’ (vermilion) at the installation as a ‘tilak’ in tribute to the armed forces.

The Tourism Department of the Delhi government has planned to set up similar installations at various locations in the city as part of the initiative. The installation in Dilli Haat will remain on display for the next 15 days, officials said.