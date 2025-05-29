Specialised centre for diabetes care & research to come up at GTB hospital

NEW DELHI: The Capital may soon establish a Centre of Excellence in Diabetes and Endocrinology to manage the rising prevalence of metabolic disorders among the affected residents.

Officials said the Delhi government is planning to set up a specialised centre that will promote yoga, lifestyle changes and dietary modifications in managing diabetes and conduct research on the lifestyle disease.

The proposed centre will be an autonomous institute offering specialised care for economically weaker sections and will extend the existing Centre for Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.

The project, with a financial implication of Rs 17 crore, has already been recommended by a committee constituted by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and is currently awaiting Cabinet approval.

An official said the new centre will provide advanced care to patients suffering from diabetes and endocrine disorders.

He further said that once approved, the facility will be the first of its kind in the government sector across the country, offering state-of-the-art treatment and referral services to underprivileged patients.

A proposal prepared by the Health Department will be presented to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for approval.

“The creation of an institute of excellence in this field will add substantial value to the healthcare services provided by the Delhi government through its hospitals by offering world-class referral services in a critically important area,” the proposal reads.