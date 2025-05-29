Teen’s late-night drunk driving kills two, injures three

NEW DELHI: Two persons were killed and three others, including a six-month pregnant woman and a child, injured after a speeding car driven by a 19-year-old boy hit a bicycle and crashed into a roadside shanty on Pankha Road in West Delhi early Thursday. Police said the accused driver, Harsh Sehrawat, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The incident took place around 3.30 am in the Janakpuri police station area.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer, Sehrawat, a resident of Pochanpur village in Dwarka, was returning from Gurugram with a friend,

Pankaj, after attending a social event. The two were allegedly driving around in search of a dhaba when the accident took place, said police.

According to officials, the car first hit two men riding a bicycle, then veered off the road and rammed into a makeshift dwelling where a family was sleeping. One of the deceased, Phool Singh (30), made a living selling chutney and masalas. He was run over while sleeping in the shanty. His wife Soni (25), who is six months pregnant, and their nephew Vishal (5), were injured and are undergoing treatment, said police.