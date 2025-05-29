Two teens held for killing man in Samaypur Badli over personal enmity

NEW DELHI: Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly gunning down a 22-year-old man in Rohini’s Sector 18 earlier this month over a personal enmity, police on Wednesday said.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Purshottam, (18) of Libaspur and Pradeep (19) of Samaypur Badli. The duo was reportedly involved in the May 12 killing of a local, Chandan, who was shot multiple times by three bike-borne assailants near the Sector 18 Metro Station. A murder case was subsequently registered at the Samaypur Badli police station.

The police received a tip-off on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday that the suspects would be visiting a friend near Rohini’s Sector 24 to meet their friend.

The cops laid a trap and nabbed both Purshottam and Pradeep around 11.50 pm on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora said. The cops also recovered a semiautomatic pistol with two live rounds and registered a separate case under the Arms Act.

During the interrogation, the suspects revealed that they harboured resentment against Chandan — who they say was a drug addict — because he used to thrash others to establish his dominance in the area. The two shared that Chandan had also assaulted them on different occasions. So, they wanted to exact revenge on him.

After Pradeep arranged a pistol, they lured Chandan to the Rohini Sector 18 metro station through a mutual friend, Sandeep. While Purshottam and Sandeep held Chandan, Pradeep fired shots at him. They then fled the spot. Following their arrest, Pradeep led police to the location where the pistol used in the crime was concealed.