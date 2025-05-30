34-year-old held on charges of spying for Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Thursday has arrested a 34-year-old man, Qasim, on charges of espionage for Pakistan’s intelligence agency. He had allegedly travelled to Pakistan twice and met operatives of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Police said Qasim also underwent a month-long training session in Pakistan during his second visit.

In September, the Special Cell received inputs that Indian mobile numbers were being used by Pakistan Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) for espionage. These SIM cards were allegedly sent to Pakistan by Indian nationals. Qasim’s name surfaced during the development of secret intelligence.

Investigators found he had traveled to Pakistan twice—first in 2024 and again in March 2025—staying for about 90 days and meeting ISI officials. Police said the PIOs used these SIMs via WhatsApp to communicate with Indians and extract sensitive information about military and government installations.