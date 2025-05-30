At Delhi HC, record keeper says sensitive files linked to probe leaked to media

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC on Thursday heard a petition by Mukesh Kumar, a record keeper (ahlmad) from Rouse Avenue Court, who has been accused of demanding bribes in return for facilitating bail for certain accused persons.

His counsel told the Court that confidential documents linked to the investigation are being leaked to the media, potentially endangering his right to a fair trial.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, representing Kumar, expressed serious concern over what he described as unauthorised dissemination of sensitive investigation material.

He told the bench of Justice Amit Sharma that documents signed by the investigating officer, which were not even available to the defence at this stage, had found their way to news channels and were now being aired publicly.

Mathur argued that these disclosures were not only illegal but compromised Kumar’s right to justice and personal liberty.