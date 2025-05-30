Flash flood alert in NE and South India

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for extremely heavy rainfall and the potential for flash floods in Northeast and South India. Besides, Northwest India, including Delhi, is expected to experience widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next four-five days due to the influence of Western Disturbances.

A red alert has been issued for Northeastern states, West Bengal, and Sikkim, as a deep depression is expected to make landfall between West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts, specifically between Sagar Island and Khepupara (Bangladesh) by May 29. The region is predicted to receive extremely heavy rainfall, exceeding 300 mm, which increases the risk of flash floods in Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Assam over the next two days.

Experts warn that the exceptional rainfall may lead to increased surface runoff, soil saturation, and flooding in low-lying areas. This could lead to landslides.

The IMD has issued a red alert for the Konkan region, which includes Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala, as extremely heavy rainfall is predicted, raising the risk of flash floods in the coming days.

Flash flood risk is likely over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods in coastal Karnataka, South interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, and Goa.

Given the deep depression and the prediction of heavy rain in southern India, the IMD has advised fisherfolk not to venture into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal and suspend fishing operations until June 1.