Last day last show: Hanami festival menu at Delhi’s Guppy

This afternoon Guppy was dressed in the spring uniform of pink mirroring how Japan is right now—cool and crisp, full of freshness and floral energy. A few young couples, who seemed to be regulars were pouring over the Hanami festival menu while waiters buzzed around refilling glasses with refreshing shrub cocktails.

The specially curated menu burst with fresh, vibrant flavours. While there was a lot on offer—from Cold Hiyashi Tantanmen, a chilled ramen served with sesame-flavored broth, spicy ground chicken, and fresh vegetables to Edamame & Exotic Mushroom Sumai, sushi lovers can dig into rolls like the Veggie Volcano, Sakura Vegetable, or indulgent Exotic Fish Volcano. For heartier appetites, there are dishes like the Sake Steamed Tilapia, and Grilled Lamb Chop, though would advise you go for the latter only if you have a strong stomach in this weather.

Here’s what I tried and liked.

As a teetotaller, I tried the Fuzzy Panda mocktail, a concoction of pomegranate with lime tones, moving on to a Summer Greens, Avocado & Palm Heart Salad (leafy greens, plum, avocado, and heart of palm dressed in ume dressing) which was rather lovely except for the intrusion of the red lollorosa lettuce which had a slightly bitter taste. If you leave them aside and continue with the salad, the taste improves immediately. The other small plate I tried was Edamame & Exotic Mushroom Sumai Open, and the steamed dumplings with an array of mushrooms, mascarpone, and edamame paste was delicious.

The exotic Fish Volcano Braised eel and cucumber roll (topped with salmon, tuna, avocado, and kabayaki spicy mayo) was a plump entry in the mouth and was simply superb.

I had an issue with the portion size of the main dish. In the duck bowl (Kama Negi bowl) I sampled, there were just two pieces of duck with a big amount of rice and vegetables. It is priced at R1,700. “The pricing is carefully considered based on the quality and cost of ingredients. The duck used in the Kama Negi Bowl is imported, and each portion contains approximately 230–240 grams of protein. Given these factors, the pricing reflects the ingredient quality and portion size,” explains Saurabh Sharan, head chef at Guppy.