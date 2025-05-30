‘LNJP becomes first Delhi government hospital with medical genetics department'

NEW DELHI: LNJP Hospital has become the first Delhi government hospital to establish a medical genetics department, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday as she inaugurated the facility.

Besides the genetics ward, Gupta also inaugurated a Lactation Management Unit and Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAT) lab at the state-run hospital. Gupta said the government is consistently working to enhance Delhi’s healthcare system.

“Our goal is to ensure accessible, high-quality, and timely medical services for every citizen -- regardless of age, background, or region. A healthy Delhi is the foundation of a developed Delhi.

With this vision, three highly advanced health services have been launched, setting a new milestone in the city’s medical infrastructure,” she said. Gupta said it is the first Delhi government hospital to establish a medical genetics department. It is the fourth such department among NMC-recognised colleges across India and the second to be linked with a Centre of Excellence for Rare Genetic Disorders, she added.