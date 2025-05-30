Thirty illegal Bangladeshi nationals including three children held in Delhi's northwest

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has detained 30 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the city's Bharat Nagar area, an official said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off about illegal migrants involved in suspicious activities including begging at traffic signals, a special team conducted a surveillance operation throughout May and carried out surprise raids.

"Teams rounded-up suspects from various localities.

All 30 people were found to be Bangladeshi nationals who had entered India illegally through porous borders with the help of agents," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Bhisham Singh said.

The officer said that during interrogation, the accused including -- 12 women, 15 men, and three children --admitted to sneaking into India without valid documents.

Many of them have been staying in Delhi for several years.

They were attempting to merge with the local population by taking up odd jobs and begging at traffic intersections, he added.