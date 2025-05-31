Anti-smog guns mandated for high-rise buildings in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a major push to combat Delhi’s worsening air pollution, the government has made it mandatory for all high-rise commercial, institutional, and hospitality buildings to install anti-smog guns. The directive, issued by the Department of Environment and Forest, aims to expand the use of dust-suppression systems, especially during peak pollution months.

The rule applies to buildings that are ground plus five storeys or higher, with a built-up area exceeding 3,000 square metres. Residential buildings and housing societies are exempt.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Urban local bodies have been instructed to identify all such buildings, ensure wide circulation of the directive, and monitor compliance. Building owners have been given six months to install the required systems.”

The number of anti-smog guns depends on the built-up area. Buildings under 10,000 sq m must have at least three guns; those between 10,001–15,000 sq m require four; 15,001–20,000 sq m need five; and 20,001–25,000 sq m require six. One additional gun must be added for every 5,000 sq m thereafter.