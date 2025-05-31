Bhalla, Khullar or Ananda Bose — who’ll become Delhi L-G?

NEW DELHI: Delhi is likely to get a new Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) soon, with the Centre reportedly mulling reshuffle of gubernatorial positions.

Three names — Ajay Bhalla, Rajesh Khullar, and C V Ananda Bose — are prominently being considered for Delhi L-G, sources said.

The current Delhi L-G V K Saxena may be sent to J&K or West Bengal, sources said. J&K L-G Manoj Sinha, who is close to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is reportedly being considered for a major role in the party organisation.“Sinha is one of the best electoral strategists and a tough taskmaster. He can’t be overlooked for the party chief ’s position,” a BJP leader, pleading anonymity, said.