Bhalla, Khullar or Ananda Bose — who’ll become Delhi L-G?

NEW DELHI: Delhi is likely to get a new Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) soon, with the Centre reportedly mulling reshuffle of gubernatorial positions.
Three names — Ajay Bhalla, Rajesh Khullar, and C V Ananda Bose — are prominently being considered for Delhi L-G, sources said.
The current Delhi L-G V K Saxena may be sent to J&K or West Bengal, sources said. J&K L-G Manoj Sinha, who is close to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is reportedly being considered for a major role in the party organisation.“Sinha is one of the best electoral strategists and a tough taskmaster. He can’t be overlooked for the party chief ’s position,” a BJP leader, pleading anonymity, said.
Sources said Bhalla, currently Manipur governor, is the frontrunner to replace Saxena, followed by former IAS officer Khullar. Bhalla is favourte due to his experience in administrative roles in Delhi.
However, Bhalla’s return to the national capital seems possible only after the formation of goverment in Manipur.
There are reports that the government may appoint a former IAS or IPS officer having experience in handling Northeast affairs as Manipur governor. If Saxena is not sent to J&K, he is suitable for the role of Manipur governor.