Delhi court closes defamation case against wrestler Bajrang Punia after apology to coach

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Patiala House Court on Thursday closed the defamation case against Olympic medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia after he tendered an unconditional apology to coach Naresh Dahiya. Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal officially compounded the matter.

“I tender my unconditional apology to Naresh Dahiya for the wrong and insensitive statement made by me against him during the press conference held at Jantar Mantar during the agitation, in public view,” read Punia’s written apology.

Advocate Rajesh Kumar Rexwal, along with Ravinder Singh and Lovinder Chaudhary, appeared for the complainant. Advocate Tushar Giri, representing Punia, confirmed that the matter was settled amicably following the apology.

The complaint stemmed from Punia’s remarks during a May 10, 2023 press conference, where he referred to a rape case once registered against Dahiya. Dahiya clarified he had been acquitted in 2019. The court had earlier observed the remarks appeared malicious and made a prima facie case under Sections 499 and 500 IPC.