Delhi HC halts UP’s demolition plan in Okhla

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC has temporarily stopped the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department from going ahead with the eviction or demolition of 115 properties in the Okhla area. This decision was made on Friday after the court received petitions from the affected residents.

Justice Sachin Datta listened to arguments presented by the petitioners’ lawyer and issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, asking them to respond to the matter. The next hearing has been scheduled for August 4.

The petitioners, represented by Advocate Dr Farrukh Khan, argued that the notices for eviction and demolition, issued on 22 May, were unjust and unlawful. They claim the department does not legally own the land in question.

The lawyer urged the court to prevent the department and its officials from pressuring the residents to leave or tear down their homes and shops, located on Khasra No. 277, along Muradi Road in Khizar Baba Colony, Jamia Nagar, Okhla.