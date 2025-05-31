Delhi–Singapore Air India flight aborts take-off twice, flyers endure 8.5-hour delay

NEW DELHI: The weekend began on a frustrating note for over 100 passengers on an Air India flight from Delhi to Singapore, as their journey was delayed by over eight hours on Saturday due to a technical glitch. Flyers were kept inside the aircraft for four hours before being deplaned and taken back to the terminal.

Flight AI 2382, an Airbus A321 twin-jet model, departed from Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 12:47 pm, eight minutes ahead of schedule. However, problems arose during take-off.

Speaking to TNIE, Abhiraj Singh, a student at the National University of Singapore, said, “Our flight was moving on the runway and just about to take off when it was steered back to the starting point. We were told that there was some technical issue in the flight.”

“The aircraft was later taken to the parking bay to rectify the issue. All of us were made to remain seated inside the aircraft. Three hours later, it was announced we would take off. However, after the flight moved just 10 metres from the bay, we were told that the issue persisted and the flight could not take off again,” he added.

“We were asked to alight from the flight and shuttle buses took us to the terminal building. There were many senior citizens on board too and we were only given popcorn. We were informed that our flight would take off only by 8.30 pm. We were given an option to get the refund for our tickets if we wanted to cancel the flight,” Singh continued.

He said, “Those who had to take connecting flights from Singapore were quite anxious. A few of us spent money from our pockets and bought food at the airport. Finally, by 6.45 pm, we were served food. We were earlier asked to undergo another round of security checks for the night take-off.”

Sahaj Agarwal, another student who was travelling to Vietnam via Singapore, said, “I was given to understand that there was some problem with the engine. I wanted to stay with a friend for a night in Singapore and then head to Vietnam. That plan hangs in the balance now.”

Agarwal added that what frustrated him most was the long delay in providing food. “I can have my medicines only after food. With just popcorn given earlier, I could not have it,” he said.

Air India sources confirmed that a technical glitch had delayed the flight.

“Passengers have been deboarded from the plane. It will take off by 8.30 pm. We have given them the options of complimentary rescheduling or the refund of the flight ticket if they would not like to travel by the late flight,” a source said.

The flight finally took off at 9.25 pm on Saturday, instead of the scheduled departure time of 12.55 pm.