Dream in D Minor: Front Man Shreyansh Mohan Verma on Leading Drops’ Indie Journey

What began as a tribute to The Local Train at Delhi’s Summer House Café turned into a full-blown concert by indie-rock band Leading Drops, this Wednesday. The five-piece band is fronted by vocalist Shreyansh Mohan Verma and guitarist-composer Nishant Tiwari, with drummer Sharang Arora, bassist Shubhansh Mishra, and pianist-producer Deep Chatterjee.
Formed in 2019 at a university in Punjab, where Bollywood covers were off-limits—it pushed the band towards original compositions. “From the start, our originals were well received,” Verma recalls. The initial lineup of Verma, Tiwari, and three college mates quickly became a campus staple, gaining traction through gigs and competitions. Their big break came when they opened for Amit Trivedi at Coke Studio’s Campus Concert 2019.
Then came Covid-19. Scattered across states, they kept recording remotely. During lockdown, they released their debut single ‘Marz’, followed by ‘Pyari Maa’. After college, Verma and Tiwari moved to Noida, ready to re-enter Delhi’s music scene. “We realised we’d been in a bubble,” Verma says. “Other bands were so tight. It was intimidating—but it also fired us up.”
In 2022, a high-profile Mumbai gig fell through when their producer caught the virus. “I was crushed,” Verma admits. Burned out from pulling gigs, handling socials, and trying to keep the band alive, he watched three members leave. “Suddenly, it was just me and Nishant again,” he says — back where it all began.
Rebuilding the sound
The duo’s turning point came with an invite to IIT Bombay’s Mood Indigo. “I didn’t even have a full band then,” says Verma. “Our songs were heavy on keyboard arrangements, and without Anto A James — our former keyboardist — everything sounded hollow,” says Verma. Until they found pianist Chatterjee. “He was my junior at music school. When he heard our originals, he instantly wanted in,” says Verma. “He brought that big sound back to our music.”
Slowly the lineup grew to what it is today with Arora and Mishra joining in, rounding out the band. Their first ticketed show as the new ensemble took place last February at Delhi’s Depot 48. And more milestones followed—they opened for Bollywood singer Papon and indie band Nalayak at the city’s Harmony: A Musical Journey festival, and also shared the stage with veteran Indian rock bands Agnee and Parikrama at the Indiestaan Music Festival.
That same year, Leading Drops dropped ‘Rukhsat’, a hauntingly melodious single layered over gentle guitar riffs. On the surface, it’s a track about chasing dreams and struggling through life. But for the band, it meant much more. “We were supposed to have that college rockstar life,” he says. “But the pandemic took that from us. And with it, a dream. This one thing I was proud of — it was slipping away,” Verma says. “Rukhsat is an expression of that mixed feeling.”
Another gem in Leading Drops’s discography is ‘Manga Jo Khuda Se’, one of their songs from 2019. “It’s still one of our most loved tracks,” he says. The track explores the idea of lost love with poetic lyrics — losing someone, praying for them, and somehow, miraculously, getting them back. “It’s for anyone going through heartbreak. It’s about longing, hope, and the raw pain in between,” he says.
Between gigs and grit
Six years in, Leading Drops has weathered enough to know that passion alone isn’t enough. “When you’re an independent artist, you’re not really earning much—especially early on,” says Verma. The pressure to “go commercial” is real. “People keep telling you what will make money. But that’s not everyone’s path,” says Verma.
Still, the indie and metal scenes in Delhi have been a lifeline. “Kannan Mohan, the vocalist of Agnee and Ramit from The Local Train, Sahil from Naalayak band, Subir sir and Nithin sir from Parikrama; they’ve all supported us in one way or another,” he says.
Yet the challenges persist. “Many still expect us to play for free,” says Verma. “We may not have a huge fanbase or major market presence yet. People don’t always see it as real work.” He also says payment delays are common, with venues taking months to clear dues. “You need backup. You need a support system. And you need to keep leveling up.”
To stay afloat, all members have side hustles. Verma is into full-time music. Tiwari teaches guitar, Chatterjee works as a producer, and Arora and Mishra play and teach music professionally. Together, they run Knights Music Academy in Noida. “One gig’s payment goes to us, the next into marketing,” says Verma. “It’s not enough for our basic well-being and survival — that’s why everyone’s doing different things on the side.”
Regardless of the financial strain, they often take unpaid gigs if they see long-term value. “If it’s a big-name festival that adds to our portfolio, we’ll do it—even if it doesn’t pay or cover travel. We do it anyway,” Verma says.
Despite the challenges, the band is gearing up for their next chapter. While their journey began with singles and demos on SoundCloud, the band is now building towards a full release. They are currently working on EPs, including two concept records: one exploring travel and life’s journey, and another delving into the phases of love. “We’re planning to drop an EP this year,” Verma says. “Hopefully at least eight songs.” They’re also set to take the stage at one of India’s largest indie music festivals, the much-anticipated BIR Music Festival, in June.