Fire breaks out in several huts in Delhi's Budh Vihar; no casualties reported

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in a heap of garbage in the early hours of Saturday in Delhi's Budh Vihar Phase-2, spreading quickly to several nearby huts, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

Information was received around 3:30 am on Saturday regarding fire breaking out on Sunday Bazar Road, he said.

"We rushed four fire tenders to the spot upon receiving information about the blaze. The fire, initially confined to garbage, rapidly spread to around 10 to 12 makeshift huts located nearby," the officer added.

The fire was brought under control and fully extinguished by 5:30 am, he said, adding that no casualties were reported.