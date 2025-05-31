Just 300 special educators for 27,000 children with special needs in Delhi govt schools

NEW DELHI: Believe it or not! Just 300 special educators are catering to more than 27,000 children with special needs (CwSN) enrolled in Delhi government schools — a ratio of one teacher for every 90 students.

The figures raise serious concerns about the quality of education offered to vulnerable children.

In the amendment to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, the Supreme Court in 2023 had directed the Centre to notify the norms and standards of Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) for special and general schools.

The amendment focused on appointing a special education teacher to teach children with special needs in schools.

As per the amendment, schools were asked to appoint one special education teacher for every 10 children with disabilities studying in classes I-V and 15 children with disabilities studying in classes VI-VIII, which will help in their inclusion in the mainstream educational ecosystem.

As per data shared by an education department official, over 400 posts are still vacant in the government schools for the special educators and that’s why trained graduate teachers are roped in to take care of the special kids in the schools.