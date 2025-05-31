‘Slow is the New Urgent’: Art in a mall critiques consumerism, beauty, and digital surveillance

In a world spinning faster than our minds can catch up, we rarely stop to weigh the words that shape it. Capitalism. Climate. Consumerism. Conservation. These aren’t just terms anymore — they’ve become buzzwords we scroll past, headlines we half-read.

Kiran Nadar Museum of Art’s ‘Slow is the New Urgent’ exhibition, set in the overlooked passage between Select Citywalk and South Court Mall in Saket, flips the script on consumer culture and fast living. It invites passersby to pause with the words we throw around and actually reflect.

“This was a liminal space. Completely dead, with very little footfall,” says curator Avik Debdas. “Mall-goers and people working nearby would usually move between the two malls, but no one really walked through this passage.” That made it the perfect spot for public art. “The exhibition focuses on public art, engagement, and interventions in shared spaces.”

Featuring 11 contemporary artists from across India, this pop-up transforms a forgotten corridor into a space for critique. It tackles big themes from consumerism, climate change, to technology’s impact on our lives, and digital surveillance.