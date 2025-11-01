Delhi government to grant recognition to private schools in non-conforming areas under RTE Act

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has decided to grant recognition of private unaided schools in non-conforming areas. The initiative will ensure full compliance with Article 21A of the Constitution and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE Act). Delhi education minister Ashish Sood said that this was a long-pending reform that restores the constitutional right to education for thousands of children across the city.

According to this decision, all private unaided schools that have been functioning in non-conforming areas for a long time but have not yet obtained recognition from the directorate of education, either due to procedural reasons or due to the discriminatory approach of previous governments, can now apply for recognition from the DoE.

The DoE’s online portal for submission of applications will open on November 1, 2025. All schools willing to seek recognition may apply till November 30, 2025. After the completion of the application process, the applications will be scrutinised, and a list of such schools that meet all the prescribed criteria for recognition will be issued.

The education minister said that for over a decade this issue remained buried in files while children were denied their constitutional right to education. Previous governments played favouritism, recognising a few while neglecting many. This is not just administrative reform; it is justice for our children, fairness for our institutions and a genuine step towards democratising education in Delhi.