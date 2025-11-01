Delhi’s fifth season of pollution turns into battle for the right to breathe

The Constitution of India guarantees every citizen the right to life under Article 21, a phrase our courts have rightly expanded to mean not mere existence, but a life lived with dignity, health, and ecological balance. Clean air, therefore, is not a privilege, but a constitutional entitlement.

Yet, each winter, Delhi seems to enter what may be called a fifth season, the season of pollution, where the very air that sustains life becomes its greatest adversary. Ancient India regarded air as sacred: the Manusmriti declares, “Pawan shudhi sarvabhutanaam” (air is the purifier of all beings). Today, the purifier itself cries out for purification. This inversion of nature’s order is not merely an environmental failure; it is a civilisational breach, demanding that environmental law be asserted as the modern embodiment of the moral and natural order that sustains creation.

India’s classical poets saw rhythm in the succession of seasons, six in harmony, each completing the other. Kalidasa, in the Ritusamhara, sang of this balance: “At the meeting of winter and spring, the groves shine forth with blossoms.” But Delhi today knows a new rhythm, the Pollution Season, which descends between autumn and winter, not with blossoms but with smog. The Vedic declaration “The seasons unfolded with the very act of creation” once symbolised harmony between man and nature; today it stands shattered by human excess.

The city’s carrying capacity, its ability to absorb pollutants, has long been breached. Studies reveal how vehicular emissions, industrial discharge, construction dust, and crop residue burning combine each winter to choke the capital. Nestled within the Indo-Gangetic plain, hemmed in by the Himalayas and the Aravallis, Delhi becomes a bowl of stagnating air, a trap for its own breath.