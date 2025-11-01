Delhi's R K Puram gets mist project worth Rs 2.5 crore

NEW DELHI: In a bid to curb rising dust pollution amid worsening air quality in the capital, the Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated its second automatic water misting project, extending Delhi’s network of dust-control systems beyond central zones. The project is aimed at tackling one of the primary causes of particulate pollution, road dust, by continuously spraying fine mist along key traffic corridors.

Officials said the latest installation will come up on Church Road in Sector 1, RK Puram, complementing an earlier setup on Rani Jhansi Road. The department has already floated a tender for the new system, with completion targeted within 30 days.

The project, estimated at Rs 2.5 crore, includes the installation of misting nozzles and the accessories on streetlight poles, powered by a 2,000-litre-per-day capacity RO water pumping unit.