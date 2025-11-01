Father, son nabbed in Delhi for viral gun-firing video on Diwali

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man, who allegedly wanted to become famous, was arrested for sharing a reel on social media where he was seen firing in the air on Diwali using his father’s gun in north Delhi’s Shastri Nagar area. Police have also nabbed his father in connection with the incident, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Sumit and his father Mukesh Kumar (42), both residents of Shastri Nagar, they said.

According to the police, a patrol team was on duty in the Shastri Nagar area on Thursday. Around 5 pm, when the team reached Shastri Nagar Metro Station, they received a tip-off regarding a social media reel that was going viral on various platforms showing a man firing in the air. The informant also told them that the person seen in the video was present at his shop in Shastri Nagar.

A raid was immediately conducted at the location, and Sumit was apprehended from his shop, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

During interrogation, Sumit disclosed that he assists his father in their catering business and sweet shop in Shastri Nagar.

“He wanted to be famous. On the day of Diwali, he took out his father’s licensed pistol, which was kept in a drawer, and made a reel by firing two rounds in the air before posting it on Instagram,” the DCP said.

Later, his father was also apprehended. He produced the firearm licence, which was found to have expired on October 1. The pistol was subsequently recovered from their house, the officer added.

A case was registered on Thursday under Sections 25, 27, 30, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act and Section 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sarai Rohilla police station, and further investigation is underway, the DCP said.