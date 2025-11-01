Shaam-e-Ghazal brings timeless music to Delhi’s heart

Last weekend, the majestic Safdarjung Tomb in Delhi turned into a lyrical haven as the melodious ghazals floated through its illuminated gardens. Shaam-e-Ghazal, a musical evening presented by Sabhayata Foundation and Serendipity Arts, marked the tenth year of the Serendipity Arts Festival, and with it, a heartfelt revival of India’s cherished melodic traditions.
As dusk fell over the historic tomb, vocalist Pratibha Singh Baghel took to the stage, her voice effortlessly carrying the poignancy of Khayyam Sahab’s classic ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’. The audience, wrapped in the chill of the Delhi evening, soon found warmth in her rendition of Ustad Ghulam Ali’s ‘Chupke Chupke Raat Din’, and Jagjit Singh's Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ and more. The evening then transitioned to vocalist Prithvi Gandharv, whose playful improvisations and rich vocals drew rhythmic claps and echoes from an enraptured crowd. The connection between the performers and their listeners was palpable — a hallmark of the ghazal tradition.
“Many people, including myself, often feel that the music we hear today doesn’t quite touch the heart the way it once did,” reflected tabla maestro Bickram Ghosh, who is also the curator of the festival. “Shaam-e-Ghazal was conceived from the belief that melody, once the soul of Indian music both in Bollywood and beyond, has gradually taken a back seat since the 1990s.”
Ghosh, a celebrated percussionist and composer, believes that the recent resurgence of the ghazal is no coincidence. “The ghazal may have lost some of its popularity in the early 2000s, but it’s now experiencing a welcome revival,” he said. “Seeing younger musicians like Pratibha Baghel and Prithvi Gandharv carry forward the legacy of ghazals and semi-classical forms such as the thumri with authenticity and grace has been deeply inspiring. Their music celebrates classical roots while bringing a fresh energy to the form.”
Marking a decade of Serendipity Arts Festival, Shaam-e-Ghazal is also expanding its reach this year as a multi-city celebration, travelling from Birmingham to Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Chennai, Paris, and Dubai. These concerts serve as precursors to the festival’s grand culmination in Goa from December 12 to 21, this year.
“As a curator, Serendipity has given me some of the most fulfilling opportunities of my career — a platform to transform ideas into reality and to engage with art in its most authentic form,” Ghosh said. “After ten remarkable years, Serendipity Arts Festival stands as a testament to what can be achieved when art, vision, and community come together — a celebration of creativity, spirit, and humanity.”