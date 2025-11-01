Shaam-e-Ghazal brings timeless music to Delhi’s heart

Last weekend, the majestic Safdarjung Tomb in Delhi turned into a lyrical haven as the melodious ghazals floated through its illuminated gardens. Shaam-e-Ghazal, a musical evening presented by Sabhayata Foundation and Serendipity Arts, marked the tenth year of the Serendipity Arts Festival, and with it, a heartfelt revival of India’s cherished melodic traditions.

As dusk fell over the historic tomb, vocalist Pratibha Singh Baghel took to the stage, her voice effortlessly carrying the poignancy of Khayyam Sahab’s classic ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’. The audience, wrapped in the chill of the Delhi evening, soon found warmth in her rendition of Ustad Ghulam Ali’s ‘Chupke Chupke Raat Din’, and Jagjit Singh's Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar’ and more. The evening then transitioned to vocalist Prithvi Gandharv, whose playful improvisations and rich vocals drew rhythmic claps and echoes from an enraptured crowd. The connection between the performers and their listeners was palpable — a hallmark of the ghazal tradition.