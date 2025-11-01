Two men detained for chasing woman journalist on Delhi flyover

NEW DELHI: Two men were detained on Friday for allegedly chasing a 35-year-old woman journalist while she was returning home from her office.

On Friday at 1:27 am, a PCR call was received at Lajpat Nagar police station reporting that two persons on a scooter were allegedly following a woman on the Lajpat Nagar flyover and had damaged her vehicle. Police reached the location within minutes to ensure her safety, a senior police officer said.

The woman, a producer with a private news channel, was returning home after work from Noida. At around 12.45 am on Mahamaya Flyover, two men intercepted her and asked her to stop, but she overtook the scooter, following which its riders began to follow her, the officer said. She did not stop and drove towards a safer location, police said.

A case was registered, and both accused, identified as Shubham and Deepak, were detained. They have been previously involved in many criminal cases.