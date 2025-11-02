1,747 challans for vehicles without PUCC in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued 1,747 challans against motorists driving vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) across the national capital, officials said.

According to police data, 256 non-destined vehicles were turned back from Delhi’s borders. The traffic division is divided into two zones, comprising six ranges — Zone-I includes the eastern, northern, and central ranges, while Zone-II covers the western, southern, and New Delhi ranges.

In Zone-I, 601 challans were issued — 266 in the eastern range, 175 in the northern range, and 160 in the central range. Zone-II recorded 1,146 challans, including 518 in the western range, 446 in the southern range, and 182 in the New Delhi range.

Police said they checked 5,325 non-destined vehicles, of which 256 were sent back. Zone-II checked 4,758 vehicles and returned 192, while Zone-I checked 567 and returned 64. The southern range inspected the highest number of non-destined vehicles (3,008), followed by the western range (1,558), eastern (456), New Delhi (192), and northern (111).In Zone-II, seven challans were also issued for uncovered building material.