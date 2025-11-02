CBSE tracks school performance report

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released its first-ever School Academic Performance Report Cards for the academic year 2024-25, marking a significant step toward data-driven academic governance.
The detailed reports, available on the CBSE School Login Portal, provide comprehensive insights into the performance of every affiliated school in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.
According to CBSE, the initiative aims to promote evidence-based planning and continuous improvement by helping schools analyse their results in comparison with state and national averages. The reports also include gender-wise performance trends and data on student participation in sports and co-curricular activities at the cluster and zonal levels.
Each report card presents key indicators such as subject-wise performance, comparative average marks, and gender-based analysis. For instance, one school recorded an average score of 79.08% in Class 10, compared to 71.12% for Rajasthan and 88.16% for the overall CBSE average. In Class 12, the school averaged 77.11%, slightly below the national CBSE average of 82.72%.
The board has directed schools to integrate these findings into their Annual Pedagogical Plans to identify strengths and bridge learning gaps.
“This will help schools identify their relative strengths and areas for improvement. It also highlights performance trends among male and female students, enabling schools to take informed steps toward ensuring gender equity in learning outcomes,” the board stated in its official notification.
Beyond academics, the report also tracks student participation in sports — a key component of holistic education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
One school, for instance, recorded 125 student participants in various sporting disciplines, far exceeding the state average of 47 and the CBSE average of 40. Popular sports included badminton, basketball, chess, kabaddi, skating, table tennis, and volleyball.
CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta said the new system aims to empower schools with actionable insights for measurable improvement.
“Schools are encouraged to carefully review their report cards, identify key focus areas, and integrate the findings into their annual pedagogical plans,” Gupta added.