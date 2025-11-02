CBSE tracks school performance report

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released its first-ever School Academic Performance Report Cards for the academic year 2024-25, marking a significant step toward data-driven academic governance.

The detailed reports, available on the CBSE School Login Portal, provide comprehensive insights into the performance of every affiliated school in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

According to CBSE, the initiative aims to promote evidence-based planning and continuous improvement by helping schools analyse their results in comparison with state and national averages. The reports also include gender-wise performance trends and data on student participation in sports and co-curricular activities at the cluster and zonal levels.

Each report card presents key indicators such as subject-wise performance, comparative average marks, and gender-based analysis. For instance, one school recorded an average score of 79.08% in Class 10, compared to 71.12% for Rajasthan and 88.16% for the overall CBSE average. In Class 12, the school averaged 77.11%, slightly below the national CBSE average of 82.72%.