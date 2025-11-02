Delhi government introduces smart card for free bus travel for women, transgenders

DELHI: The Delhi government introduced the 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' on Sunday, a special initiative aimed at providing free and convenient travel for women and transgender individuals across Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.
With this new scheme, daughters, sisters, and mothers above the age of 12 can now enjoy free rides across the capital.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made the announcement on X post.
"The Delhi government has launched the 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' for women and transgenders. Now, daughters, sisters, and mothers above 12 years of age will be able to travel free and conveniently on DTC and cluster buses," Gupta said on X.
"This initiative is a significant step towards making travel easier for women in Delhi, promoting the use of public transport, and providing more facilities and respect to women's power," the post further read.
According to the DTC officials, the ‘Pink Saheli Smart Card’ will be launched under the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) framework.
The personalised smart card will carry the name and photograph of the cardholder. It will also provide free travel exclusively on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Cluster buses, while offering recharge and top-up options for use across other modes of transport.
“To avail of the digital card, applicants must be bona fide residents of Delhi, aged 12 years or above, and possess valid identification proof,” the statement said.
Previously, the DTC had issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) to empanel banks for the issuance of Smart Cards for travel across all public transport systems in Delhi, as well as a dedicated Bus Travel Card for women and transgender passengers, both under the NCMC framework.
This NCMC card will be used in its NCMC-compliant AFCS project using PoS/ETIM besides other modes of public transport, said an official statement.
The online registration for the Saheli Card is open on the official website of the Delhi government and the portal for the Saheli Card.