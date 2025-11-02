Delhi government introduces smart card for free bus travel for women, transgenders

DELHI: The Delhi government introduced the 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' on Sunday, a special initiative aimed at providing free and convenient travel for women and transgender individuals across Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.

With this new scheme, daughters, sisters, and mothers above the age of 12 can now enjoy free rides across the capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made the announcement on X post.

"The Delhi government has launched the 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' for women and transgenders. Now, daughters, sisters, and mothers above 12 years of age will be able to travel free and conveniently on DTC and cluster buses," Gupta said on X.

"This initiative is a significant step towards making travel easier for women in Delhi, promoting the use of public transport, and providing more facilities and respect to women's power," the post further read.