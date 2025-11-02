PWD begins 55-km Mahatma Gandhi Ring Road corridor redevelopment to ease Delhi’s traffic congestion

NEW DELHI: Aiming to address the national capital’s growing traffic woes and enhance urban mobility, the Delhi government has begun the redevelopment and modernisation of the Mahatma Gandhi Road Corridor (Ring Road), a crucial transport artery connecting key parts of the city.
In the first phase, the Public Works Department (PWD) has asked AECOM India to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for six key urban links of the corridor, considered one of the most vital transport lifelines of Delhi. The 55-kilometre-long project aims to improve connectivity, decongest major intersections, and promote sustainable urban transport through elevated corridors built over the existing Ring Road.
AECOM will conduct detailed feasibility studies, traffic analyses, and prepare the DPR for the corridor’s comprehensive transformation. The consultancy’s mandate includes scientifically backed designs, 3D models, cost estimates, and phased implementation strategies.
To ensure efficiency and targeted interventions, the entire corridor has been divided into six developmental phases covering Delhi’s most crucial arterial stretches: Azadpur Flyover (Mandi) – Hanuman Temple (ISBT): 9.5 km, Chandigarh Akhara – Majnu Ka Tilla (Outer Ring Road): 2.5 km, Hanuman Temple (ISBT) – DND Flyover: 11.5 km, DND Flyover – Moti Bagh Metro Station: 10.5 km, Moti Bagh Metro Station – Rajouri Garden: 10 km, and Rajouri Garden – Pacific Mall, Pitampura – Azadpur Flyover: 13.5 km. Together, these segments aim to alleviate congestion, improve traffic management, and enhance public mobility across north, south, and central Delhi.
Speaking about the project, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “Mahatma Gandhi Road is not just a transport corridor — it’s Delhi’s backbone. Our mission is to make this corridor smarter, safer, and faster. This project marks a decisive step toward creating a connected and efficient capital where every citizen benefits from better design and smoother travel.”
He added that the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to modernising infrastructure through data-driven and environmentally conscious planning. “We’re not just building roads; we’re building a smarter Delhi. Every flyover, every junction, and every signal point will be redesigned to serve citizens more efficiently,” he said.
Under AECOM’s supervision, the project will involve a comprehensive analysis of traffic and mobility patterns across major intersections and choke points.
It will include environmental and social impact assessments to ensure sustainable development, geotechnical and structural investigations to enhance durability and safety, and innovative engineering solutions such as grade separators, underpasses, pedestrian-friendly zones, and signal optimisation. The plan will also ensure integration with the Delhi Metro and other public transport systems for improved last-mile connectivity.
The consultancy work is structured across a 24-week timeline divided into three progressive stages: reconnaissance and surveys, preliminary design and environmental clearance, and DPR finalisation.
The timeline includes:
Weeks 1–6: Preliminary surveys, topographical mapping, and junction/service road assessments.
Weeks 7–12: Environmental clearances, land acquisition studies, and geotechnical testing.
Weeks 13–18: Conceptual design preparation and traffic modelling.
Weeks 19–24: Submission of the DPR with detailed engineering, financial, and implementation frameworks.
Once approved, the DPR will serve as the foundation for on-ground work to begin across the corridor in a phased manner.
Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh stressed that the PWD is adopting a citizen-first approach in all upcoming mobility projects. “Our aim is not to build temporary fixes, but long-term mobility systems that make Delhi truly world-class. We are ensuring full transparency and accountability at every stage — from survey to execution,” he said.
He further added that the government’s focus is on reducing travel time, fuel consumption, and vehicular emissions while enhancing overall road safety and user experience.
The Mahatma Gandhi Road Corridor Improvement Project is expected to become a model for integrated urban mobility across major Indian cities. It aligns with Delhi’s broader goal of adopting smart traffic management systems, sustainable design practices, and multimodal connectivity.
The DPR will also include real-time traffic simulation models to test proposed solutions, the use of green construction materials and technologies, dedicated pedestrian and cycling tracks, and improved lighting, signage, and safety infrastructure.
By incorporating these measures, PWD aims to deliver a future-ready, efficient, and environmentally responsible transport corridor.
Once completed, the redeveloped Mahatma Gandhi Road Corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time across all stretches, ease congestion at critical intersections such as ISBT, Moti Bagh, and DND, improve air quality through smoother traffic flow and reduced emissions, and boost economic activity by improving connectivity between industrial, commercial, and residential zones.
Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh concluded, “A connected Delhi is a stronger Delhi. This project symbolises a government that listens, plans, and delivers. With professional expertise, transparent execution, and citizen participation — we’re shaping the future of mobility for our capital.”