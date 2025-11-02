PWD begins 55-km Mahatma Gandhi Ring Road corridor redevelopment to ease Delhi’s traffic congestion

NEW DELHI: Aiming to address the national capital’s growing traffic woes and enhance urban mobility, the Delhi government has begun the redevelopment and modernisation of the Mahatma Gandhi Road Corridor (Ring Road), a crucial transport artery connecting key parts of the city.

In the first phase, the Public Works Department (PWD) has asked AECOM India to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for six key urban links of the corridor, considered one of the most vital transport lifelines of Delhi. The 55-kilometre-long project aims to improve connectivity, decongest major intersections, and promote sustainable urban transport through elevated corridors built over the existing Ring Road.

AECOM will conduct detailed feasibility studies, traffic analyses, and prepare the DPR for the corridor’s comprehensive transformation. The consultancy’s mandate includes scientifically backed designs, 3D models, cost estimates, and phased implementation strategies.

To ensure efficiency and targeted interventions, the entire corridor has been divided into six developmental phases covering Delhi’s most crucial arterial stretches: Azadpur Flyover (Mandi) – Hanuman Temple (ISBT): 9.5 km, Chandigarh Akhara – Majnu Ka Tilla (Outer Ring Road): 2.5 km, Hanuman Temple (ISBT) – DND Flyover: 11.5 km, DND Flyover – Moti Bagh Metro Station: 10.5 km, Moti Bagh Metro Station – Rajouri Garden: 10 km, and Rajouri Garden – Pacific Mall, Pitampura – Azadpur Flyover: 13.5 km. Together, these segments aim to alleviate congestion, improve traffic management, and enhance public mobility across north, south, and central Delhi.

Speaking about the project, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said, “Mahatma Gandhi Road is not just a transport corridor — it’s Delhi’s backbone. Our mission is to make this corridor smarter, safer, and faster. This project marks a decisive step toward creating a connected and efficient capital where every citizen benefits from better design and smoother travel.”