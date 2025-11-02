Woman lures 11-year-old boy, forces him into garbage work in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has rescued an 11-year-old boy who was allegedly lured with prasad by a woman and later forced into garbage collection work in northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur area, officials said on Saturday.

Police registered a case of kidnapping and launched a search after the boy’s parents — both daily wagers — reported the matter at Subhash Place police station on October 5, a day after his disappearance.

“It was revealed by the boy’s mother that one day she received a short call from an unknown number where someone just said ‘mummy’, and the call got disconnected. She tried to contact the number several times but did not succeed,” a police officer said.

Acting on leads, police conducted local inquiries, analysed technical data, and questioned residents of the area before shortlisting a few suspects, the officer added.