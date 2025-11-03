Drug shortage cripples Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics as essential medicines run out

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing controversy over the closure of Mohalla Clinics, an acute shortage of essential medicines and medical supplies has gripped the neighbourhood health centres, severely hampering patient care. Inventories list seen by the TNIE revealed that several key drugs and items have been out of stock for months.

Medicines, including antibiotics, asthma inhalers, cough syrups, tetanus injections, and even basic materials such as cotton and bandages, are missing from shelves across multiple clinics. Sources said the shortage has persisted for more than six months, leaving staff struggling to provide treatment to hundreds of daily patients.

According to officials, the crisis began soon after the assembly elections, when the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) failed to issue any new tenders for medicine supplies. “After the elections, no tender has been put up by the CPA. More than 100 drugs listed under the Essential Medicines List are out of stock, including Metrogyl, which is commonly prescribed to children suffering from diarrhoea. All types of cough syrups have disappeared from stock,” said an official from the Mohalla Clinics Programme Office.

Another official described the situation as “dire”, saying that even basic supplies have not been replenished for years. “Syrups and medicines are out of stock. Tetanus injections have been unavailable for years. Cough syrups, asthma and fever medications are out of stock. Even bandages and cotton are not available,” the official added.

Health workers allege that the shortage reflects the current government’s waning focus to the Mohalla Clinic project which was started by AAP. “While Janaushadhi Kendras are being opened in large numbers, there is no focus on keeping Mohalla Clinics functional. seems the system is being deliberately crippled,” said Jitender Kumar, president of the Mohalla Clinic Staff Union.

No official comment could be received from the government on the story.

Meanwhile, amid the scarcity of drugs, the government has shut down 49 more Mohalla Clinics in the city. Officials said these clinics were run on rented premises. So far, 201 Mohalla Clinics have been shut out of a total of 545.