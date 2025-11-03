Echoes of the divine

Pancham Nishad Creatives is set to host ‘Tuka Mhane Kahe Kabira’, an evening of spiritual music that celebrates the philosophies of Sant Tukaram and Sant Kabir. Scheduled for November 6 at Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium, the concert promises a unique confluence of two great Bhakti traditions through the voices of acclaimed carnatic vocalist duo Ranjani-Gayatri and singer Bhuvanesh Komkali.
The event will unfold as a musical dialogue — with Ranjani-Gayatri presenting the soulful Abhangwani of Sant Tukaram, and Komkali rendering the contemplative Kabirwani. Together, the artists will weave a musical conversation between two saints who, though separated by centuries and languages, were united by their spiritual essence.
“It is a refreshing experience to be part of this novel concept that presents the compositions of two great saints of Bharat — Tukaram and Kabir. As the concert alternates between Tukaram’s Sagun Bhakti and Kabir’s Nirguni Bhajans, the differing perspectives illuminate a shared spiritual quest. When we sing Tukaram’s Abhangas, it is not merely performance — it is surrender, upliftment, and an experience of the divine,” note Ranjani and Gayatri.
For Komkali, the opportunity to perform Kabir’s verses carries both weight and wonder. “Kabir’s poetry exposes truth with fearless clarity. His words challenge, awaken, and liberate. To present Kabirwani on such a stage is both a responsibility and a joy,” he says.
While Tukaram’s Abhangas embody heartfelt devotion to Lord Vithoba — the Sagun or manifest form of the divine — Kabir’s verses reflect a deep immersion in the Nirguna, or formless reality. Despite their humble origins — Tukaram as a trader and Kabir as a weaver — both transformed the everyday into a profound spiritual path.
Founded in 1996, Pancham Nishad Creatives has been a pioneering cultural enterprise dedicated to celebrating and sustaining India’s classical performing arts. With over a thousand productions to its credit, the organisation has consistently built bridges between heritage and modernity, ensuring that the country’s artistic legacy remains vibrant and relevant for generations to come.
“Kabir and Tukaram may differ in language, geography, and Bhakti traditions, but their core message is one — the eternal search for truth. Through ‘Tuka Mhane Kahe Kabira’, we aim to weave their voices into a single musical dialogue,” says Shashi Vyas, founder-director of Pancham Nishad Creatives.
The evening will also feature narration by Dr. Lele, who will guide the audience through the philosophical essence of both saints with commentary in Hindi. Accompanying the main performers are Mandar Puranik on Tabla, Dnyaneshwar Sonawane on Harmonium, Krushna Salunke on Pakhawaj, and Anurodh Jain on additional rhythms.
‘Tuka Mhane Kahe Kabira’ will happen at Kamani Auditorium, Mandi House, on November 6 at 6 pm