Echoes of the divine

Pancham Nishad Creatives is set to host ‘Tuka Mhane Kahe Kabira’, an evening of spiritual music that celebrates the philosophies of Sant Tukaram and Sant Kabir. Scheduled for November 6 at Delhi’s Kamani Auditorium, the concert promises a unique confluence of two great Bhakti traditions through the voices of acclaimed carnatic vocalist duo Ranjani-Gayatri and singer Bhuvanesh Komkali.

The event will unfold as a musical dialogue — with Ranjani-Gayatri presenting the soulful Abhangwani of Sant Tukaram, and Komkali rendering the contemplative Kabirwani. Together, the artists will weave a musical conversation between two saints who, though separated by centuries and languages, were united by their spiritual essence.