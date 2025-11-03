Government conspired on Yamuna issue to fool people: AAP

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused the BJP-led Delhi government of creating a “fake Yamuna” to fool devotees.

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that an underground pipeline from the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant was illegally connected to form an artificial Yamuna at Vasudev Ghat, calling it a “criminal act” and demanding an FIR.

Countering the charges, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Kapoor said Bharadwaj “scored another self-goal” with baseless claims. He asserted that under CM Gupta, the government has achieved visible improvement, making the Yamuna 25 to 30% cleaner compared to the AAP government.