Overstatements that open door for Opposition

In the realm of public relations and advertising, it is often said that the tools of mass communication have a limited capacity to add lasting value to a product or, in this case, a government, if the substance itself fails to deliver. A time-tested saying reminds us that good work speaks for itself.

Yet, there exists a contrarian school of thought which argues that this is a myth. Good work, it says, is indeed the foundation, but not sufficient on its own. For work to be recognised and rewarded, it must be made visible through subtle, strategic communication and by aligning it with what matters most to the audience. Visibility, in this sense, is not vanity, but validation.

However, between visibility and vanity lies a thin, often dangerous line, one that the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government appears to be precariously treading. What began as a genuine attempt to communicate progress has, at times, veered into overstatement, giving its opponents, especially the Aam Aadmi Party, a fresh opportunity to re-enter the political narrative.

The government recently found itself in avoidable turf wars with the opposition on two fronts: first, over deteriorating air quality after firecracker violations during Diwali and, then, over the state of the Yamuna river in the run-up to Chhath festivities. In both instances, communication, not performance alone, became the flashpoint.

The Gupta government, to its credit, has been working diligently to restore effective governance in the capital. But, there are human, administrative and temporal limits. A city that had remained largely unattended in matters of governance for nearly a decade cannot be transformed overnight. It is unrealistic to expect that the Yamuna could be cleaned in just nine months. Nobody reasonably expected that either. The problem, therefore, lay not in the performance, but in the promise.