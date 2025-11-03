Parents, Schools and the age of six Anxiety

In Delhi’s classrooms, a quiet but defining shift is underway. Beginning in the academic year 2026-27, a lower kindergarten will be introduced in the schools, followed by upper KG in 2027–28, and finally in 2028–29, the children will enter Class I only at the age of six, marking the full implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020’s foundational stage framework.

The move, which effectively adds an extra preparatory year before formal schooling, is being hailed by educationists and school principals as a long-overdue reform aligning India’s system with global early childhood standards.

Global early childhood standards are guidelines developed by organisations like the OECD, WHO, and UNICEF for ensuring quality, accessibility, and equity in early learning for children up to age 8. It aims to foster a strong foundation for lifelong learning and well-being.

Yet, it has reignited debate over access, infrastructure, and the complexities in the education system faced by many poor families.

Meanwhile, many see it as a step toward easing academic pressure in early years and improving long-term learning outcomes. “The creation of an additional class before Class I and the mandatory age criteria for entering Class I will ultimately benefit students and parents,” said Ramanand Nand, director of the Centre of Policy Research and Governance, who helped frame the NEP and was a member of the committee on the teachers’ curriculum under NEP.