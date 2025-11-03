Woman’s plea for FIR on assault rejected

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has dismissed a plea filed by a woman seeking directions to the police to register an FIR against a man she accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting her. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal said the petitioner failed to follow the mandatory legal procedure before approaching the court.

The woman had alleged that the accused sexually assaulted her in 2021 at a hotel near IGI Airport under the false promise of marriage and later subjected her to stalking, threats, and harassment. She claimed that despite repeated representations, police did not register an FIR.

In the order dated November 1, the magistrate said the complainant did not approach the deputy commissioner of police after alleged inaction by the SHO. The court observed that the petitioner failed to comply with Section 173(4) of the BNSS, which provides a remedy in such cases, and declared the plea “not maintainable.”