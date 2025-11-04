14-month-old dies after SUV crashes into him

NEW DELHI: An infant was killed after being allegedly hit by an SUV in Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, police said on Monday.

Police received information around 4 pm on Sunday about a road accident near Balaji Nursery, Raja Vihar, Siraspur Road.

“A woman, along with her 14-month-old son, was standing by the roadside when the vehicle struck the child. The boy sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to Burari Hospital by police, where doctors declared him dead,” a police officer said.

A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway, he added.