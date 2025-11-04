CM Rekha Gupta heads to Bihar on three-day poll campaign duty

NEW DELHI: In her third visit to poll-bound Bihar, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will campaign for the NDA candidates in over a dozen constituencies in the state for three days.

Gupta left for Bihar on Monday evening. Over the next three days, the BJP’s lone woman CM will seek support for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates across the state.

She will be accompanied by senior leaders of the BJP and its alliance partners. In addition to public meetings, the chief minister will also take part in road shows. In the next three days, she will address gatherings in 12 to 15 constituencies, including areas where polling is scheduled for Nov 6 and 11.