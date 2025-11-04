CM Rekha Gupta moves on tackling pollution

NEW DELHI: As capital’s air quality continues to deteriorate, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced a series of intensified measures to tackle pollution across the national capital.

Chairing a high-level meeting, she said that multiple teams have been constituted to take strict action against industrial units and vehicles contributing to pollution.

Gupta said that the government’s top priority is to protect residents from rising pollution levels and that every department has been directed to implement measures without delay. “Any negligence in pollution control will not be tolerated.

Strict action will be taken against officials found guilty of dereliction of duty,” she said. Special teams have been tasked with inspecting industrial units and identifying polluting vehicles for immediate action, including closure of units and seizure of vehicles. These teams will submit daily reports to the chief minister and the environment minister.

Additional teams are being formed to curb garbage burning, with violators facing fines and legal action. The government is also focusing on pollution “hotspots,” where continuous water sprinkling and mechanical sweeping are being undertaken to control dust.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been directed to ensure regular cleaning of roads, markets, and residential areas, and to remove waste promptly.

Gupta said the administration is preparing for the winter months when pollution peaks, and the government may provide heaters to night-duty security personnel if conditions worsen.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said all agencies have been instructed to double the use of water sprinklers and prioritise dust control. “Pollution control is our government’s top priority, and no carelessness will be tolerated,” the minister added.