Delhi HC upholds FSSAI ban on ORS branding

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has upheld the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) directive prohibiting the use of the term “ORS” on fruit-based, non-carbonated and ready-to-drink beverages unless they meet the recognised medical formulation for oral rehydration solutions.

Justice Sachin Datta, in an order dated October 31, refused to interfere with FSSAI’s October 14–15 orders, observing that the regulator’s move was guided by public health concerns and proper regulation of the food industry.

The petition, filed by Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, challenged FSSAI’s decision to withdraw permission allowing companies to market sugary or electrolyte drinks as “ORS”. The court noted that such branding could mislead consumers, especially children. The court dismissed the plea but allowed the company to approach FSSAI regarding disposal or rebranding of existing stocks.