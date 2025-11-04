Hundreds of PNB employees take part in cyclothon for vigilance week

NEW DELHI: Punjab National Bank (PNB) organised Cyclothon 2025 on Sunday as part of Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW), observed from October 27 to November 2. The event, themed “Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility,” was flagged off from the bank’s Corporate Office in Dwarka at 7 am.

The Cyclothon saw participation from hundreds of people, including PNB employees and members of the public, all promoting awareness about vigilance and the importance of a healthy, active lifestyle.

The event was flagged off by PNB Managing Director & CEO Ashok Chandra, Executive Director D. Surendran and Chief Vigilance Officer Raghvendra Kumar. Their participation reflected the bank’s commitment to fostering integrity, accountability and teamwork while promoting vigilance.

Speaking at the event, Chandra said, “At PNB, vigilance is not just about compliance but about being conscious, alert and accountable in everything we do. This Cyclothon symbolises our commitment to integrity, teamwork and transparency.” Chief Vigilance Officer Kumar added,

“Vigilance is a continuous journey—much like cycling—it requires balance, effort and direction. Every pedal counts towards building a corruption-free organisation.” The event drew overwhelming participation from people across age groups and professions, reinforcing the message that vigilance and ethical conduct are shared responsibilities.