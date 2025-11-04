It’s mohalla clinic vs aarogya mandir as AAP hits the streets for pet scheme

NEW DELHI: Alleging the closure of hundreds of mohalla clinics in the city, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday held a protest against the BJP government.

Delhi state president Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Kuldeep Kumar and several party workers gathered outside the Govindpuri Mohalla Clinic in Kalkaji, raising slogans against the alleged move.

Countering the allegations, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said residents were aware that mohalla clinics lacked doctors, pathology tests, and medicines, while Ayushman Arogya Mandirs opened by the BJP government provided all essential medical facilities.

During the protest, Bharadwaj said, “Before the Delhi Assembly polls, Kejriwal had warned that if the BJP came to power, it would gradually end welfare schemes and facilities for the poor. Today, that fear is proving true with mohalla clinics being shut down.”

Citing Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s earlier remarks, Bharadwaj added, “Even Amit Shah once claimed that facilities would not stop if BJP came to power, but people knew better. They knew these promises wouldn’t last.”

Kapoor, meanwhile, accused AAP of misleading the public. “People of Delhi have seen that mohalla clinics had no proper doctors, no testing facilities, and offered little beyond basic medicines like crocin and dolo. These clinics became centres of irregularities,” he said.