Man loses Rs 9.5 lakh to fear of Pahalgam attack link

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man was allegedly duped of over Rs 9.5 lakh in Karol Bagh after being falsely accused of involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack by a person posing as the chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), police said on Monday.

The caller told the victim that Rs 50 lakh had been credited to a bank account opened in his name in Kashmir. When the accused later demanded more money to grant bail, the victim refused, after which the scammers switched off their phones, police added.

According to the FIR registered on October 14 at Karol Bagh police station, the man was cheated through a digital arrest scam.

On August 13, he received multiple calls from unknown numbers. The callers falsely accused him of being involved in the 2019 Pulwama attack and claimed Rs 50 lakh had been deposited in a Kashmir-based bank account opened using his ID.