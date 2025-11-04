Opposition hits out at Delhi government on bad air, Rahul joins the chorus

NEW DELHI: As air quality in the city turned increasingly toxic, the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress on Monday engaged in a sharp exchange of accusations. While the BJP claimed that air quality in Delhi has improved over the years, AAP leaders and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of neglecting the worsening crisis.

The BJP stated the city’s air quality began to decline during the Congress’ 15-year tenure and failed to improve in the decade-long rule of its ally, the AAP.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said Delhi’s air is becoming “increasingly poisonous”, but the BJP governments keep changing their excuses. “Year after year, Delhi’s air is becoming increasingly poisonous, but BJP governments just keep changing their excuses. Now, both at the Centre and in Delhi, it’s their own government in power. No excuses now, the public wants clean air,” he said in his post.