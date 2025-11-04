Shifa-ur-Rehman, Umar Khalid seek bail in UAPA case

NEW DELHI: Activist Shifa-ur-Rehman on Monday told the Supreme Court that no offence was made out against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots, claiming he had been “cherry-picked”, and sought bail from the top court.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria heard his bail plea. Senior Advocate Salman Khurshid, for Rehman, said his client, president of the Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI), was not accused of violence or of making any provocative speech. He added that Rehman had duly surrendered after interim bail and never violated conditions.

The bench also heard bail pleas of co-accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and Gulfisha Fatima, who have challenged the Delhi High Court’s September 2 order denying them bail in FIR 59 of 2020.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, for Khalid, argued that in 116 riot-related cases, 97 ended in acquittals, and that the trial courts had observed fabrication of evidence. He said Khalid had no criminal role or conspiratorial link to the violence.

Opposing the petitions, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, for Delhi Police, said the defence arguments were irrelevant and intended to prejudice the court.

The matter is scheduled for next hearing on November 6.